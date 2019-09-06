Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,456,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $172,809.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock worth $3,317,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.66. 26,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.