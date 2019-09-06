Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,467 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 239.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,243,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,011 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 928.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,107,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6,461.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 971,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 272,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

