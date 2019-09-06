Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 79,085 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,085 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $193,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $142,856,000 after purchasing an additional 263,890 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 17,198.5% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,891,076 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,639 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,376,000 after acquiring an additional 117,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,041 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $99,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of FL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 90,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,326. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

