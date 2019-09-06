Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,373 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 119,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,958. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

