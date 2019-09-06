Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Up 6.7%

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.36, 1,474,390 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,378,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMS. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $152,560.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $554,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $14,619,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Scientific Games by 547.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 156.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

