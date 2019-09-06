Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $14.32. 600,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,660. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $934.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08 and a beta of -0.02. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,007,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 102.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

