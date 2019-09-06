Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 9.5%

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.75, 998,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 408,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $934.13 million, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of -0.02.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

