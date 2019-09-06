Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to post $317.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.90 million to $322.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $396.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. Select Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Select Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 282,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $875.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 203,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 579.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 2,021.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

