Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 465,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,942,354.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,093.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,165 shares of company stock worth $26,085,399 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

