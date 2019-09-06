Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Lowered to GBX 750

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price (down previously from GBX 960 ($12.54)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 909 ($11.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 859.33 ($11.23).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 935.50 ($12.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 800.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 839.50.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.