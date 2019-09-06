SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.37

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 164051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHECY shares. ValuEngine downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

