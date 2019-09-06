ShowHand (HAND) Tops One Day Volume of $259.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $28,785.00 and $259.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00213454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01274757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00084565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016620 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

