Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.63. 7,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

