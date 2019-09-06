Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26, Morningstar.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SIG opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 444,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 349,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

