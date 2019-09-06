Simon Pedder Acquires 6,734 Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Chairman Simon Pedder acquired 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $20,067.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,947.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CERC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,920. Cerecor Inc has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 612.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 60.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

CERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Cerecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on Cerecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cerecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

