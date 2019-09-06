Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Trading Up 9.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 84,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 41,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.76%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter.

SITO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

About Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

