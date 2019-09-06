SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT Set at $80.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has been given a $80.00 target price by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJW. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

NYSE SJW traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,162. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

