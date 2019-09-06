SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Buy Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,520. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $70.20.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 50.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

