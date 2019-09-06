SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 50.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SJW Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SJW Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

SJW traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $68.05. 993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.03.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

