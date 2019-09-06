Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of SITE Centers worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SITE Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SITE Centers by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,223. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.