Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $296.82.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,191.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.