Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. 23,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $110,279.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,537. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $70.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

