Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.21 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 166,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,449,000 after purchasing an additional 881,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,467 shares of company stock worth $971,704. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 948,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,165. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.