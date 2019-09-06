Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 249 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.27. 145,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

