Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,772 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,495 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,106. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.