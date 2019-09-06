Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 604.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $924,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Raymond James lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

KIM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 58,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,697. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

