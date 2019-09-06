Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $44,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $49,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $49,800.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $46,785.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $45,225.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $45,795.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $45,975.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $46,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $47,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $46,005.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WORK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 43,935,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06. Slack has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

WORK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,209,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Greylock Xii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,063,000.

