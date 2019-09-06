Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SNBR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Sleep Number stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 4,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 454,914 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 461,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

