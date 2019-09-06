Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Receives $4.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

SOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sogou and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of SOGO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 837,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,145. Sogou has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sogou’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 81.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 155.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 933,735 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.