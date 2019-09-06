Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) & Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Financial Review

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and Trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.88 billion 0.23 -$160.08 million ($4.13) -2.62 Trivago $1.07 billion 1.39 -$25.38 million ($0.07) -60.71

Trivago has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -6.98% -8.74% -4.12% Trivago 4.27% 4.10% 3.19%

Risk and Volatility

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sohu.com and Trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Trivago 0 2 1 0 2.33

Trivago has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trivago is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trivago beats Sohu.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

