SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 494.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

RWR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,781. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

