SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

SPAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

