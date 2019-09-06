SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s 4th Largest Position

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,669 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,861,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,274,000 after acquiring an additional 132,929 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,179,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,225,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,738,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after acquiring an additional 223,852 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,449,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,413 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 19,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

