Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s share price rose 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 257,212 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 686% from the average daily volume of 32,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Spherix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPEX)

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.

