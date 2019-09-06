Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPI. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price (down from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 123.75 ($1.62).

Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 176 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The stock has a market cap of $427.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.44.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

