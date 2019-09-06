Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

SR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

SR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.27. 181,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Spire has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in Spire by 5.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 68,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Spire by 5.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 165,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Spire by 4.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

