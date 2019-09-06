Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.60, 474,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 286,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 710,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 23.4% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

