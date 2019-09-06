SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Trading 5.7% Higher

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.14, 265,199 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 254,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.09.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 630,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 360,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

