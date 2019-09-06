StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $590,756.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00213454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01274757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00084565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016620 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000402 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,739,041 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.