State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $52,510,000. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.3% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 438,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 183.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 163,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

