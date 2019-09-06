State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,462 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 508.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLGT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.03. 860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,133. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

RLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

