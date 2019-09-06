State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,910 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 241.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTBI. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 28.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.