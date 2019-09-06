State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,910 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,060. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $993.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $346.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

