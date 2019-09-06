Stronghold USD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,096.00

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Stronghold USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. Stronghold USD has a market cap of $408,412.00 and $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stronghold USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00212827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.01235371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00087536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. The official message board for Stronghold USD is medium.com/strongholdxchg. Stronghold USD’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg.

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stronghold USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stronghold USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.