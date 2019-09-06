Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.40. 745,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,602. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $922,374.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

