SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SZEVY. ValuEngine raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of SZEVY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.78. 9,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SUEZ/ADR has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $7.85.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

