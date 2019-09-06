Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.04. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 55,833 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNSS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iv, Lp purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 7,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

