Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

A number of analysts have commented on SUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.10. 143,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,242. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $488,430,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,627,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,940,000 after buying an additional 463,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 266,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.