SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) a $96.00 Price Target

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) received a $96.00 price target from research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,474. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

