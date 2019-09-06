SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel Sells 1,114 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $18,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Dharti Patel sold 1,118 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $20,124.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $29,756.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Dharti Patel sold 1,112 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $20,016.00.

SVMK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 634,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,853. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SVMK Inc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SVMK by 341.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,186,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,342,000 after buying an additional 10,971,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,894 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

